14 best Apple Black Friday deals 2022: AirPods, iPads, more

Current price: $449

Original price: $549

The Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are Apple’s only over-the-ear headphones in the AirPod line and offer ANC, spatial audio, and transparency mode. These headphones have a pretty hefty price tag, so a 13% discount can save you quite a bit of money.

If you are thinking about taking the plunge to make this investment, you might as well save yourself some money while you can. A huge bonus, these headphones have been ZDNET expert-reviewed and approved.

Read the review: AirPods Max review