14 Celebrities Who Wouldn’t Have Become Famous If Their Parents Had Anything To Say About It

The son of Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson — a famous wrestler who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — Dwayne wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps, but his old man disapproved. During an interview with Today, The Rock said, “We had the biggest fight between a father and a son over this. He said, ‘Look around. Look what I have after all these years, and I want more for you.’ And I said, ‘I know, and I appreciate that, but I feel like I have something to offer.’ And we fought and fought and fought.”