18 Netflix Romantic Comedies That Will Give You All the Cozy Feels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you were counting down the days until Lindsay Lohan’s return to the entertainment industry (the Lohan-aissance), look no further than Netflix for your next cozy watch. On Nov. 10, our favorite drama queen and mean girl headed to the wildly popular rom-com territory in Falling for Christmas, where she plays a hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident. Hijinks ensue when blue-collar local and widow, played by Chord Overstreet, is in charge of taking care of her. He also has an adorable daughter to make this picture-perfect life seem extra enticing for our fictional Paris Hilton.

Related story

Netflix’s The Crown Might be a Royal Thorn in King Charles’ Side Now That He’s on the Throne



Lohan is just as excited as we are about her comeback, calling the movie to Cosmopolitan, “comforting” because it’s “a rom-com.” She added, “It’s always fun to work on something lighthearted and family-oriented that makes people happy and provides a bit of an escape.” She’s not the only one who is a Netflix darling these days — Kat Graham and Christina Milian are also battling it out for the queen of romance title on the streaming network and their movies make our list more than once.

It’s not just holiday fare either, Netflix has plenty of sweet and funny rom-coms that have nothing to do with Christmas. We added a few of those to the list just in case you are in a bah-humbug mood and looking for something without snow, twinkling lights, and mistletoe. So grab that hot cocoa, curl up on the couch, and get your warm vibes on for these fun films that are a little formulaic, but always deliver a good time.