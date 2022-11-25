19 Things I Wish I Knew About DMZ In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a sandbox mode called DMZ, where you can find many of the game’s challenges and rare blueprints. The mode is different from the battle royale-focused Warzone 2.0 in that players can but aren’t forced to fight one another. You drop in, complete faction missions, chase rare blueprints and secrets or a weapon case, and collect gear to extract with. Leveling up faction missions opens up new protected weapon slots; otherwise, you lose all of your gear when you die.

Ultimately there’s a lot to learn in this mode and plenty of tips, tricks, and lesser-known techniques to escape, like a contract-based extraction option. So far, players have found ways to get a few high-value items like the M13 B from killing The Chemist in radiation zones, as well as the seven rewards for extracting the Weapon Case, including the Caution Tape RPK Weapon and Biohazard operator skin.

In this video, we’re going to give you 18 rapid-fire tips to succeed, which include what to pursue when starting off, how to extract, and when, how to ask more players to join you if your squad leaves, and how to be a team player by grabbing items like the medical pistol, 2-3 plate armor, and an ammo crate to give to your squad. We’ll cover the lesser-known extraction option with hostage rescue missions and what to pursue when starting off, like collecting junk and selling it at buy stations to purchase Stronghold key cards. If you die and suffer the two-hour cooldown on your protected weapon slot, we’ll show you how to reduce that time, such as extracting with expensive loot or finding dumpsters to deposit cash into.

We’ll cover some tips on how to find other players if you want to PvP and how to give yourself a better chance of not getting jumped. We’ll also cover some more obscure tips like reviving squadmates underwater, refueling vehicles while moving with gas cans, some good controller settings, and even how to attempt stealth.

Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4, and PC. It includes Battle Maps, core and competitive multiplayer, Warzone 2.0, Spec Ops, and DMZ, with Raids still coming at a later date.