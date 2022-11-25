2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) — Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, have died from injuries suffered in an early Thanksgiving morning fire in the Bronx.

Two other women remain in critical condition at area hospitals.

The fire broke out in a second floor apartment on Harrison Avenue in Morris Heights at around 5:30 a.m.

Neighbors said thick black smoke poured out of the apartment before the sound of screams.

“She’s saying, ‘My mother, my sister and my father’s in there,’ I started kicking the door down, opened up and black smoke came out,” neighbor Miguel Jiminez said.

The victims were later identified by police as 20-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her father, 60-year-old Perfecto Aramboles.

His wife, Lorenza Suarez, and her daughter, 42-year-old Rosana Suarez, were identified as the women still in critical condition.

“Very little we can say but to be there for them, to let them know that we have their back, some of the neighbors are putting together a GoFundMe for the family,” said NYC Councilmember Piepieriana Sanchez.

The blaze is being investigated as a possible electrical fire. There is discussion it started in a hallway closet next to the kitchen, but the investigation continues.

The cause remains under investigation.

