2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Police are investigating what led up to a double shooting in west Houston in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving that left two teenage boys dead.

Houston police were called to an apartment complex in the 11755 block of Southlake Drive, not far from South Kirkwood Road, just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found two teenage boys, 17 and 18, with gunshot wounds.

Police said the 18-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, and the 17-year-old was shot in the neck and taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She shared a photo of her son, President Wynn, and said he had just graduated high school this past spring.

She said her son was unloading Thanksgiving groceries from the car when the shooting took place.

“He would have been 19. He would have been 19 on Dec. 8. My baby was about to turn 19,” Tasha Cooke said.

Investigators said they don’t have much information at this time. They just know there was some kind of fight in the courtyard of the apartment complex, and then relatives heard gunshots.

Detectives tell us the two teens were cousins.

Investigators said there is one suspect they’re looking for, though they don’t have a good description yet. They found several shell casings at the scene.

Police said they’re going through surveillance video and talking to witnesses as they piece together exactly what happened.

Neighbors say sadly, they aren’t surprised by the bold violence.

“I’m honestly numb to it. Its an unfortunate reality of how we have to live these days,” neighbor Tim Wigley said.

