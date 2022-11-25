23 best Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2022: Save $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

With so many retailers jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon, it can be hard to move from store to store and find the best deal on the product you want.

We’ve scoured the web for the best deals we can find on Apple Watch products and will continue to keep an eye on price trackers, legacy sales, and whether or not retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are competing amongst themselves with price drops.

Apple Watch products do not appear on sale as often as many other smart watches, but when they do, we will try to find the best deals available to suit different budgets — and this may include renewed models.