25 Reasons Sasuke And Sakura’s Relationship On Naruto Made No Sense – Looper

One famous and frequently flashbacked scene from the original “Naruto” series is the night of Sasuke’s defection from Konoha. Suspecting that he’ll try to leave, Sakura waits at the village gates in case he shows up, and when he does, she pours her heart out to him. She lists just about every reason she can think of as to why Sasuke should stay, including her own loneliness and the futility of revenge, but when all else fails she begs him to take her with him.

This might sound innocent enough, but walking out of those gates with Sasuke would mean defecting from Konoha, losing her status as a ninja, and abandoning her family and friends. She’d be a wanted person with a price on her head, and even the Anbu would come after her. It’s an extreme thing to say and an expression of deep devotion, and Sasuke just counters it with the same old line: “You really are annoying.”