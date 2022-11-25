6 Best Metaverse Coins to Explode in 2023

With so many analysts tipping the metaverse to be the future of the internet, it’s no surprise that investors want to know about the best metaverse coins 2023 has in store. That’s why we’ve put together our list of predictions for which metaverse coins we expect to skyrocket next year. Which is the most popular investment? Let’s find out.

1. Metacade (MCADE) – One of the most popular tokens for 2023

The most interesting metaverse project happening right now is Metacade, which brings together play-to-earn gaming and the metaverse in an innovative Web3 arcade setting. This unique project plans to give gamers a place to play their favourite retro games in a virtual setting, as well as make some side cash with P2E gaming.

Metacade is set to be a revenue-generating community with the platform’s native token MCADE at the heart of things. Those who participate in Metacade can earn MCADE rewards through staking, prize draws, tournaments, and much more. The Metacade white paper confirms that players who help to build the community can expect further revenue streams through advertising, merchandise, contributing content, and game testing.

Metacade will also use a tokenomics model that covers staking transactions, reward transactions, and expense transactions, which are all ways to earn money. The token launch is scheduled for Q1 of 2023 and Metagrants (funds to support game developers) will be rolled out later in the year. A Work2Earn initiative will follow this, bringing additional income streams to the community.

The presale for MCADE has already launched and investors can now buy the MCADE token. The price will be rising during the presale period as well, so be quick before it’s too late. Considering the platform, the model, and the focus on a community-built game hub, MCADE looks like a coin poised to take off.

2. Decentraland (MANA) Is One of the First Big Names

The Decentraland project was one of the first big names in the metaverse, but the question hanging over it now is whether it will be overtaken by newer tokens with a fresher outlook. The MANA token was one of the top performers in the crypto market in 2021 but 2022 has seen it fall virtually all the way back to where it started.

The arrival of institutional investors to the MANA token was said to be one of the keys to its future progress, although the price hasn’t risen in recent months to reflect this. It’s also worrying to see that the number of users isn’t as high as once anticipated. Data gathered by DappRadar suggests that there are less than 1,000 daily users on the platform.

As the biggest metaverse coin at the moment, there is a chance that the success of other projects will help push the MANA price back up again to maintain its place amongst the best metaverse coins in 2023. On the other hand, the risk is that people are drawn more to the newer projects that explore different aspects of the metaverse.

3. Calvaria ($RIA) is a Fantasy Card Game

This battle card blockchain-based game has a fantasy atmosphere to it, featuring characters like mythical warriors, epic monsters, and powerful deities. The full name of the game is Calvaria: Duels of Eternity and its release is planned for 2022. It’s based on Mexican mythology and includes some incredibly detailed character NFTs.

The in-game token on this platform is called $RIA, while there’s also something called $eRIA, which refers to the earned tokens that players collect by playing and that can be used in the game to enhance the chances of winning. It isn’t yet clear how these tokens interact with each other.

In general terms, players battle on a head-to-head basis with others to try and earn collectible card NFTs that can be bought or sold. A lot of work has clearly gone into this game, but the big question over it has to be around how much mainstream appeal it has. Not everyone who is looking for an NFT investment or a token to buy is likely to be interested in the game behind this token.

4. The Sandbox (SAND) Has Several Tokens

Along with Decentraland, the Sandbox is arguably one of the best-known metaverse projects already running on the blockchain. It’s based on a 2D game that was bought and moved over to the blockchain at the end of 2021.

The gameplay involves the player mixing elements to create their own universe from scratch. While the game itself has been generally well received by critics and players, the SAND token has suffered a similarly disappointing performance to MANA in 2022.

Perhaps one of the key issues with this project is that it uses more than one token, which may confuse potential investors. These are the SAND token for transactions, the LAND token that represents digital real estate, and the ASSETS token to cover creation elements. The idea is to create a circular economy but it may lead to confusion and put off newcomers more than encourage them.

5. Alien Worlds (TLM) Let’s You Explore Space

With an intergalactic theme behind it, Alien Worlds uses the Trilium (TLM) currency to drive a large decentralised game where you carry out missions to discover NFTs. Among the cards players can collect are those that represent land, tools, and fighting minions. It’s clearly been well thought-out to appeal to sci-fi fans and people who like strategy games.

You can also stake tokens to be able to vote in the elections, although this might not be a particularly interesting option for every player. On the other hand, there is also a risk that this game falls somewhere between a traditional fantasy adventure and a play-to-earn metaverse affair.

The TLM token is an ERC-20 token that is crucial to the game and can be earned by mining and then staked to a certain planet’s DAO. It appears to be a fairly in-depth game that might not appeal so much to casual gamers looking for something they can pick up and start playing.

6. PirateXPirate (PXP) Sets Sail in 2023

The world of pirates and buccaneers swing unexpectedly into the metaverse with this game, where the aim is to build your own ship and then add a captain and crew, to obtain the skills needed to take on other pirates sailing the seven seas.

The game is built on what the developers hope will be a sustainable ecosystem where the PXP token is the in-game currency. It’s an interesting idea but will it be one of the best metaverse coins 2023 offers? It’s still too early to tell if enough people will decide that a pirate game is the best way to enter the metaverse.

The success of PirateXPirate, as with the other games we’ve looked at, depends upon getting enough people to play the game and use the token. With 1 billion tokens in the system and a full release planned for 2023, it’s a game that will soon reach the make-or-break stage in terms of the attention it attracts.

Is It Worth Buying Any of the Top Metaverse Tokens?

Some gamers may be happy simply playing these games rather than looking at them as some sort of financial investment. In that case, it’s just a question of looking at the themes and gameplay involved to see which one appeals to you most.

However, what if you want to make money from any of these tokens? Given the volatility of the crypto market and the relative newness of the metaverse, making exact predictions in this area is fraught with uncertainty. The best metaverse tokens in 2023 might perform strongly from the start of the year or take time to improve their value.

All of these ideas certainly have enough interesting points to suggest that they could become the best metaverse coins 2023 has in store. Yet, the question of how many players will be attracted to each platform is still to be answered. This is one of the things that’s going to determine the success level in each case.

Conclusion – Metacade has all of the key elements to explode in 2023

From the evidence we’ve seen so far, the Metacade project has all of the elements to make a successful metaverse game. The fact that it puts classic arcade games inside a metaverse setting where gamers are rewarded for their contributions to the gaming ecosystem makes it unique and well worth keeping an eye on when considering the best metaverse coins of 2023.

