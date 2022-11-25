9 Lesser-Known Facts About Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford’s Relationship

Billie Eilish was just 13 years of age when she began her music career in her childhood home alongside the help of her brother Finneas. The duo uploaded their first song, Ocean Eyes which became a massive hit and earned them a record label deal. Since then, Eilish has released EPs and two studio albums that have gained enormous success. As a young artist, Eilish is growing up in the public eye with keen eyes on her private life.





Eilish first dated rapper 7:AMP when she was 17 during the beginning of her career, but the couple split in 2018. She went on to date another singer before beginning her romance with Jesse Rutherford. Rutherford, who is a notable artist, came out of a long-term relationship before he started seeing Billie Eilish. The couple took their romance public in October, and there is curiosity about the new Hollywood couple on the block. Let’s take a look at Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s relationship.

9/9 They Have Known Each Other Since 2017

While Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford began their romance in 2020, the duo initially met in 2017. A fan account of Jesse Rutherford posted the snap of them together at a party. Eilish was a budding artist at the time and only 15 years old. Five years later, they met again, and their romance in 2022, a few months before sharing it with the public.

8/9 Their Careers Cross Paths Due To Music

Since the moment they first met in 2017, music has been a common ground for the two artists to meet. Eilish is a multiple Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, while Rutherford is the lead vocalist of his band, The Neighbourhood. Both musicians have established unique and distinctive genres of music, and it won’t be a surprise to see a future collaboration.

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce were first spotted together in Santa Barbara, California, in April 2021, when they sparked dating rumors. The couple also went out on multiple dates and took a trip to Disneyland. Amidst cheating rumors, Vorce clarified the false information and revealed that they broke up in May 2022.

While Eilish ended a short-term relationship, Rutherford had a five-year-long romance until 2021. He dated YouTuber and businesswoman Devon Lee Carlson since 2015, and the couple often posted snaps of each other on social media. While their romance was going strong, they parted ways on friendly terms in November 2021. Both Eilish and Rutherford had their space before getting into a relationship.

5/9 They Were First Spotted Together In October 2022

It was in mid-October 2022 that the relationship rumors were confirmed when the duo went on a cozy date in Los Angeles. They had a three-hour dinner at Crossroads restaurant while keeping things low-key. Two days later, Eilish and Rutherford attended a Halloween Horror night with Finneas tagging along with them. A user had uploaded a video of the trio on TikTok.

4/9 They Became Official On Instagram In October 2022

After confirming their romance with a romantic walk in Studio City, the couple celebrated Halloween in style during a private party. Going Instagram official has become the new revelation of any celebrity relationship, and Eilish made a series of posts that featured her new beau in his Halloween costume, enjoying the party alongside mutual family and friends.

3/9 They Both Have No.1 Hits On Billboard Alternatives Chart

Billie Eilish has released multiple record-breaking songs that have made her win notable awards and distinct honors. She is only the fourth female to have 4 No.1 songs on the Billboard Alternatives charts: Bury A Friend, Bad Guy, Everything I Wanted, and Therefore I Am. While Rutherford has success on a comparatively smaller scale, his 2022 song Sweater Weather has also hit the No.1 spot, officially making them an Alternatives power couple.

2/9 They Have An 11-Year Age Gap

Every relationship in Hollywood is often scrutinized to its core, and when there is a sizable age difference, the couples may be seen in a negative light. Eilish and Rutherford have an 11-year age difference, as they are 20 and 31, respectively. The couple ignored the criticism about gossip articles and even decided to make fun of it. For Halloween 2022, Rutherford dressed as an old man while Eilish wore a baby costume, poking fun at the online trolls.

1/9 They Met Red Carpet Debut At The 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala

October was a whirlwind month for the couple as they made their relationship public and showed their love on social media. A few days after confirming the romance on Instagram, they made their red carpet debut at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala. They were dressed in silk Gucci pajamas monogrammed with the fashion house’s iconic logo and slippers and eye masks. The couple had also wrapped a large Gucci blanket around themselves.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were first spotted at a movie premiere in August 2022, but there were no sightings of the couple until October. They embarked on multiple romantic dates and have enjoyed celebrating parties together. As a powerful music duo, it won’t be a surprise to see them taking their relationship professional with a few music releases.

