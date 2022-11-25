AAA Predicting Florida Thanksgiving Travel Will Be Busiest In Two Decades : NorthEscambia.com

AAA is forecasting that more than 2.9 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more during this Thanksgiving holiday period — the busiest in nearly two decades. That’s 50,000 (2%) more Florida travelers than last year’s holiday and nearly 22,000 (0.74%) more than 2019.

In Florida, 2.7 million (91% of travelers) are expected to take a road trip; an increase of 28,000 people from last year’s holiday.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”