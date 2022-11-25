Ace social tennis set to return – Golden Plains Times

THE tennis courts at the Maude Recreation Reserve are set to become a site for community connectiveness once again.

Following its inception in spring last year, social tennis sessions are set to return dependent on the weather.

The regular events, which are slated for Fridays from 5.30pm, were started by Mandy Humpage, who said it’s a great way to pick up a racquet while getting to know your neighbour.

“It’s about giving people something to do within their time. They can have a hit on the court, get to talking, and there’s no skill level required,” she said.

“It’s really about fostering mental health, wellbeing and that community spirit. We’ve had the one season so far and it’s been great.”

Last year’s sessions saw an average of between eight and 20 participants.

The social tennis gatherings will run throughout daylight saving, and Ms Humpage said she hopes to expand the social side of the meetings beyond tennis once the community hall is renovated.

A Maude resident for four years, Ms Humpage said she’s always been about strengthening the locality.

“Community connectiveness is so important. I’ve got a nursing background. I had literally no tennis background before starting this so bringing people is a real passion of mine,” she said.

“I just love meeting other people in that community. Because everyone lives on large properties, you might know your immediate neighbour but not someone two doors down.

“It’s about meeting different faces and what they can bring to a community. If you feel like you need help it’s good to have someone down the corner you can rely on.”