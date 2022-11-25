Categories
Adidas Launches Investigation Into “Toxic” Work Environment Claims – WCCB Charlotte’s CW


CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Adidas has announced a company investigation into allegations of misconduct by Kanye West. The sports apparel company cut ties with the rapper last month after he posted anti-semetic statements on social media. The investigation comes after Rolling Stone Magazine says it obtained anonymous letters from Adidas employees to executives claiming West created a chaotic work environment. Adidas says it does not know if the allegations in the letters are true, but it is taking them seriously. The Adidas-West partnership began in 2013.





