Air Miles soars into the metaverse The loyalty program now has the capability to extend earning opportunities into virtual environments.

The Air Miles Reward Program has added some more gravy to its boat through a pair of new partnerships that give it a foothold in the metaverse.

The partnerships – with blockchain investment company Tokens.com and web3 marketing and virtual real estate developer Metaverse Group – see the loyalty brand become the first coalition program in the metaverse. The partnerships allow Air Miles to expand its reach into the relative wild west of the metaverse, giving it the opportunity to offer new ways for brands to connect with their consumers, and for members to collect.

Through the partnership, Air Miles can now enable partners to issue its reward points through transactions and other experiences conducted in the metaverse. While details on these opportunities are scarce at present, the loyalty provider has extended the invitation to brands who want to participate to connect with it. This includes not only Metaverse Group and Tokens.com partners, but also the more than 300 Canadian, global and online brands that already partner with Air Miles.

“As an organization, we are exploring every opportunity to create meaningful connections between the brands we partner with and the customers who engage with Air Miles every day, including expanding our partnership models in a more open and flexible world,” explains Shawn Stewart, president for the reward program. “This first-of-its-kind partnership model represents a unique opportunity for us to create exciting new channels for brands to connect with consumers.”

The strategy plays into larger goals the reward program has set related to its technology. Air Miles named a new CTO earlier this year, and has been transitioning into an analytics and marketing platform that provides brands with granular data about its members to better target their promotions. It also follows in line with other adjustments made to the program during the COVID-19 pandemic to make its miles more valuable to consumers and expand their opportunities to collect.