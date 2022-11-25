Aldi slashes £50 off ‘time and money-saving’ Tefal Air Fryer

Black Friday is the ideal time to take advantage of cheaper prices, with many retailers having already launched their discounts. With air fryers one of the top searched for products this year, Aldi is selling the Tefal Actifry at a considerably reduced price.
With energy bills rising, many are considering ways to lower costs, and switching appliances to use alternative cooking methods is an effective way to cut down on usage.
With Aldi stocking more and more branded appliances within their Specialbuys section, shoppers can now buy air fryers along with their weekly shop.
For the first time ever, Aldi is participating in Black Friday, and has launched discounts on hundreds of products, slashing its already affordable prices even further.
The Tefal Actifry Advance air fryer has been reduced by £49.99, taking the price down to £99.99.
Buy: Tefal Actifry Advance (£99.99)
The air fryer provides a healthier cooking method, as it requires little to no oil, and those who purchase it can also download the free ‘My ActiFry app’ to access many healthy recipes.
The 1.2kg capacity can serve up to six people, which is ideal for family meals and for dinner parties, plus the inner pan can be removed for easy cleaning.
To ensure food is cooked evenly, the appliance uses hot air combined with an innovative automatic stirring function, which moves food around so minimal attention is required during the cooking process.
Aldi Specialbuys are often quick to sell out, and the discounted price makes it even more likely, so shoppers will need to be quick if looking to purchase the air fryer.
The product has been racking up reviews on Aldi’s website, with 75 percent of reviewers saying they would recommend the product to a friend
Pooch9 said: ”Great product bought for my grandson and fiancee for their first home together. I already have one so I know how good they are and a very competitive price.”
Sarah R commented: ”Absolutely love this air fryer – we are a large family so I needed one that would take larger quantities which this one does. I am still experimenting with it but there is not much that I haven’t used it for so far and everything has come out great – particularly like the chips and chicken drumsticks. Definitely recommend.”
AlexP also added: ”Time and money saving? – YES PLEASE! Great buy!”
