Ana Campoy joins Climate & Environment department as assignment editor

Announcement from Climate & Environment Editor Zachary A. Goldfarb and Deputy Climate and Environment Editor Juliet Eilperin: We are pleased to announce that Ana Campoy is joining the Climate & Environment department as an assignment editor. She will oversee our Climate Solutions vertical and other climate reporters who focus on innovative storytelling and broadening our audience.

Ana comes to us from Quartz, where she has led a team of international reporters covering the inner workings of the global economy. As deputy economics and finance editor, she steered coverage on an array of topics, including globalization, inflation and cryptocurrencies.

Ana started her journalism career at her hometown newspaper in Monterrey, Mexico, before covering the oil industry and national news for the Wall Street Journal. Her reporting portfolio ranged from deeply reported pieces on issues such as climate change to complex data projects to quirky features on such topics as suburban feral pigs.

Her work has won multiple awards, including the Philip Meyer Award and the Data Journalism Award for a project documenting Hurricane Maria’s victims, in collaboration with Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism and the Associated Press. She was part of a Wall Street Journal team that won a Gerald Loeb Award for a series of stories on BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Ana was a 2020 fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard, where she studied how storytelling can promote public debate on polarizing issues, including climate change. She is also one of the co-founders of DiJo, an initiative to help U.S. newsrooms amplify the voices of journalists and sources of color.

Ana will be moving to Washington from Dallas. She is looking forward to hiking in Rock Creek Park and indulging in Washington’s culinary bounty.