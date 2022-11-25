Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story





An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day.“I’m very thankful that she is alive, it could have been a heck of a lot worse,” said Jennifer Fox, Krystal’s mother.“She’s lucky to be alive,” said Hanna Tomlinson, a family friend.Both women got an automated emergency text from Fox’s daughter Friday morning. It said there was a crash in Southeast Ankeny.“You never want that kind of a text,” said Tomlinson.Fox drove to the scene and found the crash. Her daughter’s car was demolished.“I ran out of the car and said is that Krystal, is that Krystal? Because I saw her red hair in the ambulance on the gurney,” said Fox.Her daughter, Krystal, collided with a truck. She was ejected.“She was found on the side of the road unconscious,“ said Fox.Krystal suffered a road rash, black eye and concussion. She barely remembers a woman who stopped at the crash site, grabbed a blanket and sat with her on the side of the road until an ambulance arrive — a woman the family now calls a guardian angel.“For her doing this I thank the Lord. It’s wonderful knowing there are still people out there like that,” said Fox.But they didn’t know who the woman was. So, Hannah Tomlinson posted on social media and found the rescuer later that day. Bernice Springer lives in Runnels. She didn’t want to be interviewed, telling Krystal’s family she was just happy to help.“You can’t thank people like that enough. I wish there were more people like that out here,” said Tomlinson.Krystal Sparks is now out of the hospital and back at work. Her family hopes to meet Bernice Springer soon. They all say it will be a much more “thankful” thanksgiving this year.Click below to watch more from Todd Magel:

