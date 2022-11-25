Apple’s Black Friday Shopping Event is kicking off around the world, here are the details

The “Apple Shopping Event” in celebration of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is starting to kick off around the world. This annual “event” from Apple offers a bonus Apple Gift Card when you buy an eligible product. It runs from November 25 through November 28 and offers gift cards ranging from $25 all the way up to $250. As usual, however, there are much better deals to be had elsewhere, courtesy of our friends at 9to5Toys.

Apple Black Friday Deals

Apple’s Black Friday Shopping Event kicks off on November 25 in your local country and it runs through November 28. You’ll receive a gift card for both in-store and online orders. The gift card that you’ll receive is universal, meaning it can be used at Apple Stores, the Apple Online Store, the App Store, for Apple services, and more.

The Apple Store in the United States is currently offline in the lead up to the shopping event.

A range of different Apple products and accessories qualify for this promotion. Notably missing, however, are the newest iPhone 14 models as well as the latest Apple TV 4K. The latest 10th generation iPad and M2 iPad Pro models also do not qualify, nor does the standard iPhone 13. The Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 are also excluded.

Here’s the full rundown on the gift cards Apple is offering as part of its Black Friday Shopping Event:

iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card iPad mini, iPad Air : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card iPad 9th generation : $30 gift card

: $30 gift card M1 Pro / M1 Max MacBook Pro : $250 gift card

: $250 gift card M2 MacBook Pro : $200 gift card

: $200 gift card MacBook Air, iMac 24-inch : $150 gift card

: $150 gift card Mac mini : $100 gift card

: $100 gift card Apple Watch SE : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card AirPods 2nd-generation, AirPods 3rd-generation with Lightning case : $25 gift card

: $25 gift card AirPods Pro 2 : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card AirPods Max : $75 gift card

: $75 gift card Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds : $50 gift card

: $50 gift card Beats Flex : $25 gift card

: $25 gift card MagSafe Duo Charger, Apple Pencil 2nd-generation, Smart Folio Keyboard : $25 gift card

: $25 gift card iPad Pro Magic Keyboard: $50 gift card

While it’s rare for Apple itself to run any sort of direct promotions, the “Shopping Event” leaves much to be desired in terms of actual savings. Our colleagues over at 9to5Toys are rounding up all of the best Apple deals for Black Friday this year.

Some of our favorites include $50 savings on the latest AirPods Pro 2, a discount on the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, and the incredible M1 MacBook Air for $200 off. Head below for the full details on the best Apple Black Friday deals from from our friends at 9to5Toys.

