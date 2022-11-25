Argos fans uncover Black Friday hack to get air fryer for £15

Argos has slashed the price of the popular Tower air fryer from £50 down to £30. This model boasts a 3-litre capacity, which can be used to make crispy homemade chips with 99% less oil than traditional fryers. Despite the name, air fryers do much more than fry chips too – these clever countertop gadgets can be used to reheat leftovers, bake sweet treats, and roast veggies for Christmas dinner.
Demand for air fryers has sky-rocketed in recent months due to their efficiency compared with traditional ovens, with many households turning to these gadgets to reduce their bills due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The efficiency of air fryers is thanks to the small space being heated, the lack of preheating, and the fact they run on electricity instead of gas.
For a limited time, new members to TopCashback can claim a £15 sign-up bonus that can be reduced to discount the Tower air fryer. After joining TopCashback for the first time, you’ll need to visit the Argos hub on the website while signed-in to your new account.
You can then click on the “Get Cashback” button, where you’ll be redirected to the Argos webpage to complete your order as normal. Once that’s done, it’ll take seven working days for the cashback you’ve earned to appear in your TopCashback account.
This money can then be transferred to your bank account with a BACS transfer, or you can move it to a PayPal account or top up a range of gift cards.
TopCashback is used by millions of people and on average helps them save over £300 each year. The website partners with thousands of retailers, including big brands like Amazon, Argos, Currys and others, who pay TopCashback a small commission for pushing users to its online stores.
Depending on which online store you visit you’ll either be able to earn cashback on select products or virtually everything that’s listed to buy. If that wasn’t enough – for a limited time only – TopCashback is offering new users a £15 signing-on bonus when they sign-up to the website.
The £15 new member bonus is available until December 11, but if you really want to maximise the value, you’ll want to combine it with Black Friday discounts.
Be warned – air fryer stock is currently extremely low due to the unprecedented demand for these kitchen appliances, so you’ll need to order fast.
