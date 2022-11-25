Argos fans uncover Black Friday hack to get air fryer for £15

Argos has slashed the price of the popular Tower air fryer from £50 down to £30. This model boasts a 3-litre capacity, which can be used to make crispy homemade chips with 99% less oil than traditional fryers. Despite the name, air fryers do much more than fry chips too – these clever countertop gadgets can be used to reheat leftovers, bake sweet treats, and roast veggies for Christmas dinner.

Demand for air fryers has sky-rocketed in recent months due to their efficiency compared with traditional ovens, with many households turning to these gadgets to reduce their bills due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The efficiency of air fryers is thanks to the small space being heated, the lack of preheating, and the fact they run on electricity instead of gas.

For a limited time, new members to TopCashback can claim a £15 sign-up bonus that can be reduced to discount the Tower air fryer. After joining TopCashback for the first time, you’ll need to visit the Argos hub on the website while signed-in to your new account.

You can then click on the “Get Cashback” button, where you’ll be redirected to the Argos webpage to complete your order as normal. Once that’s done, it’ll take seven working days for the cashback you’ve earned to appear in your TopCashback account.