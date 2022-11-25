Categories
Austin Pets Alive picked to run planned Hays County pet resource center


Animal services manager Christie Banduch checks on a dog at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter on Oct. 13. It is hoped that a new Hays County pet resource center will help alleviate overcrowding at the regional shelter.

Hays County has moved a step closer to creating a pet resource center, naming a project coordinator to run the facility with a community-centric model.  

The Hays County Commissioners Court picked Austin Pets Alive as the project coordinator, the first step in what is expected to be yearslong process. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said Austin Pets Alive is the pioneer in the community-foster-centric model, has proactive programs and was the best fit for the job.  

The nonprofit is excited for the opportunity in Hays County, said Clare Callison, director of national pet supply and demand for American Pets Alive and Austin Pets Alive.

“We have prepared for this for years, and we have assembled an excellent team to bring this pet resource center to Hays County,” she said.  



