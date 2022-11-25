AWS unveils second cloud region in Hyderabad, India

“The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011. Customers and partners in India will now have additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability, and even lower latency,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS.

“We are proud to invest in the future of the Indian technology community and workforce, and we are committed to helping organizations across industries increase agility and drive innovation.”

With the addition of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, AWS now has 96 Availability Zones across 30 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand.

The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is made up of three Availability Zones and joins the existing AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, which opened in June 2016.

Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks.

“As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $1 trillion digital economy vision, the ‘India cloud’ is set for big expansion and innovation. Data centres are an important element of the digital ecosystem. AWS’s investment in expanding their data centres in India is a welcome development that would help catalyse India’s digital economy,” said Shri Rajeev Chandrashekhar, union minister of state for electronics and information technology and for skill development and entrepreneurship.

“The Government of India’s upcoming National Cloud and Data Center Policy envisions a significant increase in India’s cloud computing capacity from the current 565MW to over 2565MW in the near future. We look forward to greener and more sustainable data centres to power India’s expanding economy.”

AWS is plans to invest an roughly $4.4 billion (INR 36,300 crores) in India by 2030 through the new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, which includes spending on the construction of data centres, operational expenses, and the purchase of goods and services from regional businesses.

“We welcome AWS’s commitment to invest approximately INR 36,300 crores in the AWS Region in Hyderabad, which strengthens Telangana’s position as a progressive data centre hub in India,” said Shri K. T. Rama Rao, minister for information technology, industries and commerce, municipal administration, and urban development at the Government of Telangana.

“We recognise the power of cloud computing, which is why we have collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens of Telangana. We are pleased that the new AWS Region in Hyderabad will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups, and public sector organisations in India.”