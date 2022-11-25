Backbone One gets massive price cut – and how to get extra £15 off





One of the must-have accessories of 2022, the Backbone One lets users play their PS4 and PS5 games on the iPhone using the Remote Play app. Typically retailing at £100, the Backbone One is reduced to just £74.99 at Very, as part of the store’s Black Friday sale. If you want to make one of the best Black Friday deals even better, you can actually get an extra £15 off the asking price by signing up to TopCashBack as a new member.



All new members receive a £15 sign-up discount for joining the cashback website. The money is credited to your TopCashBack account after making a purchase from a retail partner, which includes Very. Once the sale is verified (which can sometimes take a while), you’re free to transfer your earnings directly into your bank account. If you’re planning on making a purchase this Black Friday, it’s basically money for nothing. This means you could end up grabbing the Backbone One for the reduced price of £59.99. If you’ve already got a TopCashBack account, then fear not, because you’re still getting £25 off the original Backbone asking price when you visit Very.

Modelled after the PS5 DualSense controller, the Backbone is a stylish gamepad attachment for your iPhone It gives users the ability to play a boatload of PS4 and PS5 games on the iPhone, which is perfect is somebody else is using the television. Backbone One is the gaming essential for PlayStation on iPhone,” reads the official description. “If you have access to broadband internet and a PS5 or PS4 console, plug an iPhone into the Backbone One and instantly start playing your PS5 and PS4 games with the power of the PS Remote Play app—whether that’s out and about or even elsewhere in the home.”

The Backbone One can also be used to play App Store games, making it the perfect accessory for gaming on the go. This includes games like Call of Duty Mobile, as well as titles available through Apple Arcade. “Backbone One also works wonderfully with App Store games and other game streaming services that support controllers, including Genshin Impact, Fantasian, Call of Duty: Mobile, and more. “Players can download the Backbone App for a customised PlayStation experience. Inside the app, you’ll see various PlayStation integrations, such as custom glyphs representing the iconic PlayStation shapes and the ability to browse hundreds of game titles.”

