Best Black Friday gaming headset deals in 2022

Wrapping the best gaming headset around your ears is just as important as a quality mouse or keyboard in your setup. It allows you to communicate clearly with teammates, hear enemy footsteps across the map, and just listen to music at night without upsetting the rest of your house.

With options from popular brands such as Corsair, HyperX, Logitech, and Razer getting in on the Black Friday action, it’s a fantastic time for anybody who’s in the market for a new gaming headset.

Logitech G432

The Logitech G432 is currently available for $34.90 USD (56% off) / £39.99 GBP (50% off) from Amazon.

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck in a gaming headset, few options can compete with the Logitech G432.

It’s been a budget mainstay for a long time now, in large part because of the surprising amount of features and high level of quality it offers for a lower price than many of its competitors.

The G432’s 50mm drivers are capable of solid stereo and virtual surround sound reproduction, while its 6mm microphone handily takes care of broadcasting your voice.

HyperX Cloud II

The HyperX Cloud II is currently available for $49.99 USD (50% off) / £48.99 GBP (35% off) from Amazon.

The HyperX Cloud II has remained a favourite among the PC gaming community for many years now, for good reason. The power of its 53mm drivers and comfort offered by its memory foam leatherette ear cups are top of the line, even today.

While this headset performs great in a stereo setup, it’s no slouch when it comes to virtual surround sound either. Thanks to its optional USB interface, you can switch things up to 7.1 to enhance the spacial sound of your games or films.

Your teammates will hear you loud and clear with the detachable, noise-cancelling microphone on the HyperX Cloud II, and you needn’t worry about wear and tear as its constructed from a sturdy aluminium frame.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro

The Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is currently available for $49.99 USD (44% off) / £99.99 GBP (44% off) from Amazon.

Razer remains a reputable name in the world of gaming headsets and the wider peripheral market, and its Blackshark V2 Pro is proof that its reputation is well deserved. This pair of cans will work with your gaming PC, consoles, as well as your smartphone or Mac.

It uses Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology to deliver a high-quality and low latency audio experience, with no noticeable difference between the wired experience you may be used to, minus intrusive cables. With 24 hours of battery life, you won’t have to charge it all that often, either.

Its frequency response ranges from 100Hz-10kHz, so it’ll be great at recreating bass rumbling explosions and the high frequencies of footsteps. It’s also capable of both stereo and stimulated surround sound, giving you a chance to become more deeply immersed in the soundscapes of your favourite games.

Corsair HS80 RGB

The Corsair HS80 RGB is currently available for $99.99 USD (33% off) / £99.99 GBP (29% off) from Amazon.

If you’ve got 100 bones to splash on a gaming headset, we highly recommend picking up the Corsair HS80 RGB.

Its audio quality chops are sound, with its 50mm neodymium drivers capturing every detail in your games, music, and movies thanks to its ability to handle hi-res 24-bit audio. These cans are Dolby Atmos compatible too, if surround sound is your thing.

It’s also one of the few headsets on the market to feature RGB, which will sync perfectly to your other Corsair periperhals via the company’s iCue software.

When is Black Friday 2022?

November 25 is the date on which Black Friday falls this year, and then Cyber Monday falls on November 28. Of course, you’ll find “early Black Friday deals” running throughout November from many retailers. We’ll update this page throughout the month as more and more become available.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

