Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022

That’s right, it’s almost that time of year again, and savvy shoppers are already trying to find the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals for 2022. Alongside full-blown PCs, laptops are a big deal during the sales extravaganza, as their high price tags

These days, the best gaming laptop is capable of cranking out hundreds of frames per second in competitive shooters like CS:GO and Rainbow Six Siege, and some can even throw ray tracing and 4K resolutions into the mix.

Of course, settling on a specific system is a chore, especially when it comes to deciding on specific specs. To help you on your journey, we’ve compiled a list of great deals, from high-end heavy hitters to cheap and cheerful gaming machines.

Before shopping, you should ask yourself whether you want an entry-level, mid-range, or portable powerhouse that could fill in for the best gaming PC. You’ll also need to consider things like CPU, RAM, and storage size, as each component will ultimately affect the laptop’s abilities and longevity.

Acer – Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is currently $999.99 USD at Best Buy ($500 off).

Equipped with Windows 11, the Acer Predator Helios 300 features state-of-the-art Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, making it an impressive gaming laptop.

Worried it will overheat? Don’t be. It uses superior cooling technology allowing it to push the limits of processing power without the risk of doing any damage. Beyond impressive specs, it also looks great too, with RGB lighting giving you the chance to customise it for your gaming space.

Lenovo – IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is currently $599.99 USD on Amazon ($300 off).

This is decidedly more of an entry-level gaming laptop, but depending on your preferred type of game, it could be just what you need. It might struggle with massive new games, but running the likes of CS:GO and League of Legends should be a breeze.

It uses an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics processor and comes with 256GB SSD, plus 8GB RAM. If you’ve never bought a dedicated gaming laptop before, then this would be a great place to start. It comes with three free months of Game Pass too, so that’ll give you plenty of time to try it out with different games.

More Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Although we’ve got the highlights above – here are a few other lucrative bargains we’ve been able to turn up.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, everyone’s favourite capitalism-fest falls on November 25. A few days later, on November 28, there’ll be even more deals for Cyber Monday too. Of course, for some retailers, Black Friday isn’t just a day, but the whole month of November, and we’ll be looking out for deals like a hungry owl looking out for small rodents. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the month, as we’ll be updating it regularly.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

