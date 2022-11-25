Best Casino Movies And Series Available On Netflix | Film Threat

Netflix initially started as a video rental service, similar to the now-defunct Blockbuster. However, the direction of their business swiveled sharply to online streaming, which was an ingenious move in such early stages of the internet. It is a business strategy that has paid off immensely, as they are now one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world and turn over billions of dollars a month.

Depending on your region, you may be able to watch Martin Scorsese’s 90s huge hit Casino. It is a film which features Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone. Scorsese is widely renowned as one of the greatest film directors. Regarding cinema history, few are as recognisable as the legendary New Yorker.

007: Casino Royale

Fast forward another decade, and one of the biggest films of the 2000s was Daniel Craig’s first appearance as James Bond in Casino Royale.

It grossed over $600 million worldwide and featured a scene where he squares off against the main village in a high-stakes game of poker where over $100 million is at stake. The film itself is one of the most popular of the franchise and was widely acclaimed as one of Craig’s best performances as James Bond.

It might be the most notable casino-themed movie that is available on Netflix. Still, as Netflix operates in many different territories, you may find it isn’t available in your region.

Still, this does not change the fact that it is one of the top casino-themed movies of the 21st Century.

Ocean’s Franchise

There is, of course, the Oceans franchise which had the biggest A-list cast of any movie possibly in the last two decades.

The heist film was a smash hit when it was released at the beginning of the Century. Although it was previously available on Netflix, you can no longer find it there. However, these films often come in and out of rotation on Netflix, so keep your eye out for them.

The Gambler

The following decade saw Mark Wahlberg star in The Gambler. When it was first released, the 2014 release was generally well-received by critics and became a box office success.

It was a remake of the 1974 James Caan classic, and it stars Wahlberg as a University professor who gets into major levels of debt because of his gambling problem.

The film navigates his journey, where he attempts to escape the clutch of loan sharks and people who want their money back from him.

Uncut Gems

The most recent release on our list is the Adam Sandler blockbuster Uncut Gems. In this movie, Sandler plays a diamond jeweller and gambler, hunting for an expensive gem to pay off his mounting debts. It was widely revered by critics upon release and has been noted by many as the best performance of Adam Sandler’s career.

This is high praise for an actor who has been one of the biggest stars in American film and one of the most recognisable faces on the planet for the last 30 years. Uncut Gems was released exclusively through Netflix and also starred Julia Fox.

If you want to watch Uncut Gems, you can watch it from most regions worldwide. Whilst it doesn’t specifically revolve around a casino, the main protagonist having a gambling problem, and that problem driving the narrative in such a gripping story is what qualifies this movie to take the final place on our list.