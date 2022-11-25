Bitcoin and the metaverse: RTIH brings you this week’s coolest retail technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Nashville Predators, Delaware North, and Amazon

The NHL’s Nashville Predators and food and beverage partner at Bridgestone Arena, Delaware North, are opening two stores powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One.

The first store will open this Friday when the Predators face the Colorado Avalanche, and the second will make its debut in early 2023.

This is the first time Amazon’s physical retail technologies are being deployed in a sports and entertainment venue in Tennessee.

People can insert their credit card or hover their palm at the entry gates to shop.

Once they’re inside, anything they take off the shelf is automatically added to their virtual cart, and anything they put back on the shelf comes out of their virtual cart.

When they have completed their shopping experience, they will be able to leave the store and the credit card they inserted or linked to their Amazon One ID will be charged for the items they took.

Offerings include an assortment of packaged beer, spiked seltzers, soda, bottled water, chips, candies and sundries.

Macy’s

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to the Web3 world this holiday season with a new experience that will enable people to select the first ever NFT Parade balloon.

In celebration of its 96th march, the Macy’s Parade can be experienced in the metaverse and will include virtual galleries from five NFT projects and the opportunity for fans to vote for their favourite creators, helping one of their designs come life in high flying form in next year’s event.

Tesco

Tesco has announced the opening of a fourth Trigo powered store in London.

The hybrid autonomous store is located in the Fulham Reach real estate development.

While still in the capital, it has shoppers with different needs than the on the go shopper which is typical of

Tesco’s other Trigo powered locations in Central London High Holborn and Chiswell.

The grocery giant says that it is catering to a new subset of customers who use the location for their weekly shopping trips, with larger basket sizes.