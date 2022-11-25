Blue Hose Travel to Morehead State for Post-Thanksgiving Tilt – Presbyterian College

CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday afternoon with a 2 p.m. tip against Morehead State at Johnson Arena. The post-thanksgiving tilt with the Eagles will be shown on ESPN+ on Saturday afternoon.

Matchup: Presbyterian (2-3) at Morehead State (1-4)

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 2 pm

Site: Johnson Arena (Morehead, Ky.)

Live Video: ESPN+

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

– The Blue Hose return to the hardwood on Saturday afternoon to battle Morehead State in a post-thanksgiving tilt. PC looks to get back in the win column following a pair of setbacks in Minnesota against St. Thomas and the Golden Gophers.

Scouting the Eagles

– Morehead State comes into Saturday’s contest with a 1-4 mark after a 73-42 victory over Spalding in its most recent on-court action. The Eagles have already far USF, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky and ETSU thus far in 2022. Sophie Benharouga and Veronica Charles both lead the way for MSU with 9.8 points/game. Crystal Corley has pulled down 30 rebounds averaging 6.0 per game. Charles has a team-high 15 steals while Sandra Lin has 13 steals as Lin leads the way with 19 helpers.

Head-to-Head vs the Eagles

-The Eagles and the Blue Hose meet on Saturday for just the second time in PC’s DI history and the first time since November 2009. Morehead State defeated Presbyterian 62-51 at home in November of 2009 in the only other meeting between the two schools.

Late Game Dramatics

– The Blue Hose didn’t let a 10-point deficit with 2:40 to go sway them as PC battled back with three-pointers from Aubrie Kierscht and Ashley Carrillo along with a pair of late game layups from Bryanna Brady to push PC past the Catamounts 68-67 on Tuesday inside the Templeton Center.

Second Quarter Dominance

– PC has controlled the scoreboard in the second quarter throughout the opening three games of the season as the Blue Hose have outscored their opponents 84-43 in the quarter. PC has been led by Mara Neira who’s tallied 24 points in the second highlighted by 12 at Minnesota. Bryanna Brady has added 13 in the quarter while Tilda Sjökvist has posted 10 in the quarter. On the defensive end, PC held Furman to just three points and Western Carolina to five points in the second quarter of its respective games with those two SoCon foes.

Blue Hose in the Ranks

– Bryanna Brady sits second in the league with 10 blocks averaging 2.0 per game. She is one of only two in the league with 10+ blocks thus far… Mara Neira ranks third in the league shooting 42% from the field… Neira is also fourth in the league with nine threes… Brady is sixth in the conference with 13 offensive rebounds… Neira sits sixth in the Big South averaging 14.2 points/game…

Red Hot Season Debut

– Sophomore guard Mara Neira made her Blue Hose debut count on Monday as she tallied a game-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. The Galicia, Spain native caught fire down the stretch in the third quarter connecting on three straight shots from beyond the arc over the final 96 seconds of the third quarter that propelled her to a game-high 23 points. Neira was one of four players in the Big South to total 20+ points in their 2022-23 season debuts joining Shy Tuelle (Campbell), Catherine Alben (CSU) and Rachel LaLonde (Radford).

On Tap

– PC is scheduled to play 29 contests under the direction of fifth year head coach Alaura Sharp during the 2022-23 season including 18 league games which begin on December 29th at Campbell. The Blue Hose are slated to make trips to St. Thomas, Minnesota, Morehead State, UNCG, Florida and Florida State in non-conference play while welcoming Carolina University, Furman, WCU, Jacksonville and Bluefield to Clinton. Presbyterian will play nine home-homes with the league in 2022 beginning with Campbell on Dec. 29.