Bob Dylan Passed Out on the Floor During His First Meeting With The Beatles

In 1964, Bob Dylan met The Beatles. Dylan, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr were some of the biggest names in music at the time, and their meeting was historic. Dylan wasn’t conscious for much of it, though. According to his tour manager, Victor Maymudes, Dylan passed out on the floor not long after meeting the band. The Beatles found this hilarious.

The Beatles pose together, leaning forward toward the camera. Bob Dylan wears sunglasses and stands by a window.
The Beatles and Bob Dylan | Bettmann/Contributor via Getty; Blank Archives/Getty Images

Bob Dylan’s tour manager noticed a big difference between Dylan and The Beatles

The Beatles were often criticized for their mop-top haircuts, but Maymudes said they looked very clean-cut compared to Dylan.

