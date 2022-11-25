Bookies name ‘favourites’ to ‘replace’ David Walliams on BGT

Elsewhere, 33/1 says a return for Piers Morgan is on the cards, while former health secretary and current I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Matt Hancock is ranked at 50/1 for the job.

Speaking on behalf of Ladbrokes, Alex Apati commented “David Walliams’ time on the BGT panel is all but up, and our traders judge Iain Stirling to be the most likely name to replace him as things stand.

“We wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Joe Lycett in the hot seat, though.”

David’s exit from the popular primetime show was first reported by The Sun.