Boots cream ‘better than creams costing 10x more’ in Black Friday deal

A Boots day cream has beauty and skincare fans raving about it online. TikTok users have taken to the platform to share the impressive results the budget cream has given them. Lindsey Wedgeworth is an influencer with 296.3K followers on her TikTok account @lindseyxworth, where she shares her fashion and beauty tips. She told her followers: “I finally found a product that I absolutely love because it’s a day cream, moisturiser, SPF, everything that I want in one. It smells so good and it feels so good on your skin. It leaves my skin feeling so glowy and hydrated I’m obsessed.”

Dr. Angelo Landriscina, a dermatologist with 368.9K followers. He said: “No7 is one of the UK’s best-kept skincare secrets. I really love the quality of the product, the texture of it makes it feel like it should be much more expensive. I also love products that simplify my skincare routine. It’s like using a moisturiser, Vitamin C hydrating serum, and SPF all in one step. It’s a super simple step to anti-aging.”

Beauty creator @zbedgine told her followers: “The Lift & Luminate Day Cream hydrates better than moisturizers that cost 10x more!”

TikTok is not the only place people are raving about the cream. Customers have been leaving rave reviews for it. One wrote: “Just started using this – I can say though that it feels really nice and sinks in quickly – just what I wanted!”

Another said: “This product is great. I’ve been using it for years, it’s so light on your skin and leaves your skin feeling so soft and nourished. I’ve tried other moisturisers but always come back to this one.”

“Amazing cream which makes your skin look airbrushed and glowing. Receive lots of compliments on my skin since using this. Someone asked me if I had had a facial!” one said.