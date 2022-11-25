Call Of Duty: 7 Mistakes Everyone Makes While Playing Warzone 2.0

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is proving to be popular with the fans of the franchise, however, some changes to the game mean players need to adjust. The popular battle royale mode has a new style despite the original Call Of Duty: Warzone being so successful, the game has been freshened up. The changes to the game have seen important aspects tweaked to encourage even fighting.





Warzone 2.0 includes a new map to drop into, a restyled gulag, and new vehicles. Load-outs are harder to come by and may mean taking out full strongholds of AI soldiers. The game feels much more tactical than before and is no longer as simple as dropping in, finding cash, and buying a load out.

7/7 Fearing Vehicles

Al Mazrah is big, in fact, it is the largest battle royale map that Call Of Duty offer and to get around Al Mazrah, players will probably need a vehicle. Luckily, there are a plethora of vehicles, old and new, in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and while they are still powerful, they are no longer the undefeatable menace of the battlefield. With equipment like the drill charge, players can more easily overcome any vehicular disadvantage. T

The charge works like semtex, but it drills into vehicles, forcing the enemy squad to jump out or risk the explosion. As well as this, there is now locational damage, players can shoot out the tires on vehicles to render them all but useless. With the new land, air, and sea vehicles, there is a whole new way to win.Remember, while vehicles can be damaged they can also be repaired and refueled in Warzone 2.

6/7 Instantly Killing Downed Enemies

In the heat of battle, a common muscle memory response is to instantly kill downed enemies, more commonly known as thirsting. It seems to be different in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, as there is an interesting new mechanic: interrogation. Interrogating a downed hostile will reveal the location of their teammates on the mini-map. This is only temporary but in a battle royale, any information is an advantage. So, K/D ratio players will need to reign in the compulsion to rack up another kill, just for a little while.

This is especially important during the late game, so be sure to utilize this mechanic. Interrogating enemies will take around six seconds, which is a long time mid-fight, so, make sure it is safe before starting the interaction.

5/7 Not Muting Proximity Chat

Proximity chat will be many players’ downfall. Communication is key to victory in any first-person shooter, however, if the enemy is within earshot, then it will become a hindrance. Push-to-talk is the way forward, adjust the settings and make sure communications are limited during gunfights. Don’t give away too much over the microphone. And for players who want to hear the hilarity of proximity chat but also win games, it’s wise to hotkey something to mute proximity chat when fighting. If footsteps are hidden under the sound of loud proximity chat, mute it until the fight is done.

This feature is heavily used by console players and may be the only option to communicate with. If this is the case, make sure during combat the squad knows to keep communication down to a minimum. To turn off proximity, head into settings, and it’s as simple as toggling it off.

4/7 Missing Out On Load Outs

Some players are avoiding, or don’t know how to get, load-outs. It is not as easy as the original Call of Duty: Warzone, but it is possible. There are three ways of getting a load out in Warzone 2. The first is not actually a full load out but a primary weapon that can be bought from the regular buy zones, it’s better than nothing.

AI-controlled Strongholds are high-risk but have high rewards that squads can assault for an early-game advantage. When under attack, the stronghold icon on the map changes to red for the entire server, making it a contested zone. There are three strongholds in each game, and once cleared the squad will be rewarded with a full load out. Finally, there are load-out drops. These yellow crates drop on the map around halfway through the map. Load-outs carry the advantage of perks, so, a team without them is at a big disadvantage.

3/7 Playing Too Fast

Due to the original Call of Duty: Warzone being fast-paced many players are expecting to transfer that play style to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 but it’s not the case. The gameplay is slower than before, but not drastically so; there is still plenty of pace to the game. Although, now it just might make more sense to hold angles and play it slow in certain instances, rather than run and gun. This is due to a few factors, but it remains consistent that the first player to spot another player can usually take down that player before they are spotted. Now, the drop location will impact the rest of the game.

As squads will be competing for safe cracker tasks or hot loot areas. Teamwork is vital. Whether it’s sharing loot or communicating mid-fight, without teamwork Warzone 2.0 is much more difficult. This means being caught out in the open is just too dangerous and players just think about moving tactically rather than hunting for kills.

2/7 Wasting Self Revives

This one is a tip that carries over from the original Call Of Duty Warzone, but new players may not know, and veteran players may need the reminder. Do not waste self revives. Downed players can start using a self-revive and cancel the action when it is almost finished. This won’t use the self-revive but means teammates can finish the action quickly by interacting with a downed teammate. It may not seem like much, but shaving down the revive time means squads can focus on fighting and pick up teammates much faster. Upon using the self-revive, players keep all cash and equipment, so this is all about decision-making. Don’t stay down to save the self-revive if the rest of the squad could use some help.

Self-revives can be purchased from buy stations or found in loot, with Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s new locational loot bathrooms will be the best place to look for self-revives. Lucky players may even find the new Revive Pistol, which is rare and can only be found in loot.

1/7 Jumping Mid-Fight

This is a tip straight from the professional call of duty player: Jukeyz. In Warzone 2, Jukeyz feels that players are at a big disadvantage when jumping and fighting. As many call-of-duty players will be used to. Jumping into fights, around the map, and mid-frights is a reasonably normal tactic that can be helpful.

Also, jumping around the map is still acceptable. The animation of jumping will delay any shooting sequence by a fraction, but fractional instances make a difference. With the other tweaks made to Warzone 2, this is another reason that playing slower is beneficial. Take a more realistic approach to gun fights and don’t jump.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

