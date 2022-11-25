Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best Basilisk Loadouts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) features the most diverse set of weapons yet. Nearly every weapon is viable with the right build and playstyle, even handguns. The Basilisk is the perfect example of this, featuring plenty of attachments that radically change the weapon’s performance to suit all game types.





Looking to become a cowboy and snipe heads? The Basilisk can do that. Need a pocket shotgun that you can instantly swap to? The Basilisk has you covered. Today, we’ll be looking at two excellent builds for the Basilisk that turn this revolver into one of MW2’s most lethal secondaries.

Accurate Basilisk Build

Basilisk Build Optic Slimline Pro Tune for ADS speed; eye position is preference Laser Corvus LZR-790 N/A Barrel 10.5” FTAC Arrow Do not tune Trigger Bryson HTA Do not tune Rear Grip SO RO-99 Grip Do not tune

This setup makes the Basilisk a snappy, responsive secondary weapon that works with all loadouts. Your main goal is to unlock and equip the SO RO-99 Grip as this unlocks the fastdraw swap animation, allowing you to equip the Basilisk in a quarter of a second. The 10.5” FTAC Arrow and Corvus LZR-790 greatly assist your accuracy, and the Bryston HTA trigger increases your fire rate for follow-up shots. The final attachment slot should be an optic of your choice. We prefer the Slimline Pro and the Cronon Mini Pro.

Swap to your pistol when you need to kill someone quickly. Hipfire with a slow-firing pistol is a bad idea, so you’ll want to ADS at every opportunity. The good news is the Basilisk one-taps at close distances to the upper torso and head. Longer distances will require two shots or a well-placed headshot, something that’s fairly easy to do thanks to your optics.

Loadout Recommendations

Loadout Primary Preference Lethal Drill Charge or Throwing Knife Tactical Stim Field Upgrade Dead Silence Base Perks Double Time, Tracker Bonus Perk Preference Ultimate Perk Quick Fix

Your Basilisk is great on its own, so your loadout is entirely down to preference. The fast handling means Fast Hands isn’t needed, allowing you to run other bonus perks like Restock or Cold-Blooded. You can’t go wrong with Quick Fix, and the Throwing Knife and Stims make for an excellent equipment combo. Tailor your loadout around your primary first, not this gun.

Snakeshot Basilisk Build

Basilisk Build Laser Revo-LSD 7mw N/A Barrel 10.5” FTAC Arrow Do not tune Trigger Bryson HTA Do not tune Ammunition .500 Snakeshot Do not tune Rear Grip SO RO-99 Grip OR Akimbo Basilisk Do not tune

This build converts the Basilisk into pocket shotguns. The star of the show is the .500 Snakeshot attachment, replacing the weapon’s default ammunition with buckshot shells. Hipfire accuracy is incredibly important here, so we use the 10.5” FTAC Arrow barrel and the Revo-LSD 7mw laser to drastically improve our hipfire accuracy. The Bryson HTA increases our fire rate. The final attachment should either be the SO RO-99 Grip if you want to quickswap to your pistol or Akimbo to pack some serious firepower up close.

Do not use your pistol beyond ten meters, eight if you’re using Akimbo. Snakeshot has terrible range and can’t kill anything outside of shotgun distances, so bear that in mind. Anything that does enter that distance won’t survive more than two shots. Aim center mass or toward the head if you want easy one-taps. If you’re using the fastdraw grip, ADS before shooting to tighten your pellet spread.

Loadout Recommendations

Loadout Primary Any assault rifle or LMG Lethal Throwing Knife Tactical Stim Field Upgrade Dead Silence Base Perks Double Time, Bomb Squad Bonus Perk Fast Hands Ultimate Perk Quick Fix

Aggression is the only way to play a snakeshot build. Running up to enemies with Double Time and Dead Silence is critical to getting in your optimal damage range. Fast Hands is incredibly useful for swapping weapons and reloading, seeing as snakeshot has an unlisted penalty to your handling speed. Quick Fix makes it easy to chain back-to-back kills in 6v6 modes using your pistols, and Throwing Knives are useful when you need something dead immediately that catches you off-guard. Your primary weapon of choice should cover longer distances; just about anything will do.

