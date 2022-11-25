Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might get its first free-to-play weekend in December

According to rumors, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is likely to get its first free-to-play weekend along with the mid-patch in December 2022. The free-to-play weekend would allow players to access to the multiplayer portion of the game for free. While Warzone and DMZ are already free-to-play multiplayer experiences, they are separate from the game’s traditional multiplayer mode.

Modern Warfare 2: Free-to-play weekend might arrive on December 15

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released on October 28 and has managed to become the fastest-selling game in franchise history. It surpassed $1 billion in worldwide sales in just 10 days.

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson first reported on the leaked free-to-play weekend. According to the site, Modern Warfare 2 might launch its free-to-play weekend around mid-December, more likely to be on the 15th of December. That’s also when the mid-season patch is scheduled to drop, so it could be a way to attract more players.

The actual Season 1 mid-season update will arrive on December 14, with the free multiplayer weekend likely to start on December 15. It’s believed to run until December 19.

We don’t know what the mid-season update will feature, although the multiplayer map “Shipment” is scheduled to return. We also know the Season 1 Reloaded update will bring Destiny-style Raids, although we don’t know if the free access will include Spec Ops.

Activision has not made any official announcement either regarding the free-to-play weekend.

It’s also interesting that Activision has not yet launched a Double XP weekend for Modern Warfare, so it’s possible that could also come alongside the update and free-to-play weekend.

Beyond the free weekend, there were also rumors that Activision could introduce a new mode called “COD Ball.” Inspired by the ongoing World Cup, this mode will reportedly allow players to drive ATVs around a giant field in an attempt to score a large ball — similar to the popular free-to-play game Rocket League. Again, nothing official has been announced.