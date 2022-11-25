Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Selling M13B Drops on Ebay

Players have now taken to selling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s Bruen M13B assault rifle on Ebay, due to the difficulties that some are having with unlocking the weapon the way it’s intended to be unlocked. Bruen M13B is a fictionalized variant of the Sig MCX Virtus carbine, and though it was readily available in 2019’s Modern Warfare, getting it in the game’s sequel is an entirely different matter.





Specifically, certain Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 weapons will seemingly be locked behind specific game modes and their respective challenges, if the M13B’s precedent is anything to go by. The only way for players to unlock this weapon is to jump into the game’s new DMZ mode, kill a particular hard-to-reach boss, and then extract with the weapon in hand. The catch, of course, is that there’s just one M13B per DMZ match unless other players bring the weapon in with them.

Players had expected that certain Modern Warfare 2 weapons might be DMZ-exclusive, but many had hoped that M13B, in particular, would also get a set of alternative unlock requirements. On top of this not being the case, players can no long run over the Chemist to grab his M13 with relative ease, as the vehicle will stop dead in its tracks when closing in on the boss. Enterprising players have, as a result, begun selling their own M13B carbines on Ebay and since the weapon unlocks permanently as soon as it’s extracted via DMZ, those who have it can effectively sell unlimited copies.

It’s worth pointing out that the M13B carbine isn’t the only weapon that this works for. DMZ allows Call of Duty players to easily unlock any Modern Warfare 2 weapon, provided that they can grab one and extract it without dying. Organizing rapid extractions is hardly an issue, too, as long as the players organize well and trade items as soon as they spawn into the match. Whether this is the way the system was envisioned is, of course, anyone’s guess, but there’s clearly a market for this particular service.

Players that find this approach overly complicated may be happy to hear that most agree the M13B is not one of the best Warzone 2 weapons in Season 1. It’s a fun and formidable carbine with a stellar rate of fire, but it does seem to be somewhat far removed from the current meta. Moreover, the M13B is supposed to be a part of the Bruen Ops weapon platform alongside BAS-P and the upcoming Chimera carbine, and since this information isn’t reflected in-game, it’s almost certain that the weapon’s platform will receive updates in the relatively near future.

A potential issue in the making, though, is that there’s still no word on how to unlock Modern Warfare 2‘s Honey Badger variant: the Chimera. Given how the M13B unlock works, it’s not a big stretch to imagine that the Chimera might end up being locked behind Modern Warfare 2‘s Raid missions, the first of which is supposed to release sometime during Season 1.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

