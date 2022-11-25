Call of Duty Wants to Remix Your National Anthem in Honour of the World Cup

Activision has found a rather fun way of cashing in on World Cup hype; right now, players can vote in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 for which team they think will win in upcoming matches, and if you guess correctly, expect to be rewarded with a bunch of XP the winning countries flag as a Calling Card, and a remix of its national anthem. Here’s England’s, for example:
Even if you choose incorrectly, there are skins and weapon blueprints on offer as consolation prizes, so really, what have you got to lose? Taking part is simple enough; simply boot up Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0, hit the Options Button and select COD HQ, then scroll down to the Support a Team section, and Bob’s your uncle.
You will obviously need to cast your vote before the matches themselves, which are as follows:
- England vs USA (November 25)
- Argentina vs Mexico (November 26)
- Spain vs Germany (November 27)
- South Korea vs Ghana (November 28)
- Tunisia vs France (November 30)
- Cameroon vs Brazil (December 2)
Think you have what it takes to pick the big winner? Will you be competing in the Support a Team limited-time event? Let us know in the comments section below.