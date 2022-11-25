Call of Duty Wants to Remix Your National Anthem in Honour of the World Cup

Activision has found a rather fun way of cashing in on World Cup hype; right now, players can vote in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 for which team they think will win in upcoming matches, and if you guess correctly, expect to be rewarded with a bunch of XP the winning countries flag as a Calling Card, and a remix of its national anthem. Here’s England’s, for example:

Subscribe to Push Square on

Even if you choose incorrectly, there are skins and weapon blueprints on offer as consolation prizes, so really, what have you got to lose? Taking part is simple enough; simply boot up Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0, hit the Options Button and select COD HQ, then scroll down to the Support a Team section, and Bob’s your uncle.

You will obviously need to cast your vote before the matches themselves, which are as follows:

England vs USA (November 25)

Argentina vs Mexico (November 26)

Spain vs Germany (November 27)

South Korea vs Ghana (November 28)

Tunisia vs France (November 30)

Cameroon vs Brazil (December 2)

Think you have what it takes to pick the big winner? Will you be competing in the Support a Team limited-time event? Let us know in the comments section below.