Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Want Snipers Buffed

Some Call of Duty: Warzone players want to see sniper rifles buffed, arguing that they don’t feel powerful enough in the game’s current meta.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have a problem with the power of bolt-action sniper rifles in the current patch. Specifically, the fact that a headshot from a sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 doesn’t kill an enemy in a single hit, so some players think they need a buff.





With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the popular Call of Duty battle royale Warzone got a new sequel with Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on November 16. As expected with the release of the new game, there have been more than a few changes, from things as simple as getting new maps to new mechanics with the gulag. This includes, of course, new weapons.

According to a Reddit post from Bigcarts, sniper rifles are a bit weak right now. Sniper rifles in first-person shooters are typically long-range weapons that can take out an enemy in one headshot or two to three body shots. The long-range role can be very satisfying to play, especially when a well-placed sniper round means an instant kill. That’s probably why Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are so disappointed with the fact that none of the bolt-action sniper rifles in the game have the damage to kill someone with a single headshot. This can be especially frustrating when one of the best weapons in Warzone 2 is an SMG.

Obviously, one of the cornerstones of a good first-person shooter game is the guns. Making sure that the weapon meta doesn’t get too stale is crucial, but another key concern is making sure that the weapons feel satisfying to use. Players want to be able to use weapons that fit their playstyle, are effective, and feel good to use. With that in mind, bolt-action sniper rifles—having a practically glacial rate of fire—should reward players for landing those impressive sniper headshots in Warzone 2.

This problem has a pretty easy solution: make bolt-action sniper rifles do more damage on headshots. There’s a little bit more to it than that, obviously, since the Warzone 2 balance team will have to take into account how those changes affect the rest of the weapon pool. A change to sniper rifle damage might also help change players’ opinions for the better about the odd change to armor-piercing ammo in Warzone 2.

Inevitably, there will be players that hate sniping and don’t want to get downed in a single headshot from 400 meters away. Sniping is a core part of Call of Duty, though, and has been present since the inception of the franchise, so making sure that players who enjoy sniping can have a good time is just as important.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

