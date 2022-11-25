Camilla forced to ‘double take’ at state dinner due to Charles

The King and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced their mutual respect and admiration for Nelson Mandela and the late Queen during the first day of the leader’s state visit. Charles welcomed Mr Ramaphosa to the UK during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry – the first state visit hosted by the King – and later took him on a tour of Royal Collection items relating to South Africa on display in Buckingham Palace. But the King was not given a place setting, the Mail on Sunday’s Kate Mansey has claimed.
She said: “Interestingly, there is no place setting for the King.
“Everybody says, ‘everyone knows who the monarch is’.”
Host Jo Elvin pointed out: “But he still might need to know where he’s sitting.”
Ms Mansey continued: “The Queen Consort did a double take when she sat down.”
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles.
READ MORE: Meghan and Harry to do ‘PR push’ for their Netflix doc
Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
Both wore the Queen’s family order – miniature portraits of the late sovereign set in diamonds on a chartreuse yellow ribbon.
The pair joined the King and the Prince of Wales and more than 160 guests for a glittering white tie evening affair at Buckingham Palace in honour of the South African president.
The sapphire collection, sometimes known as the King George VI Victorian Sapphire Suite, worn by Camilla was of great sentimental importance to the late Queen.
Kate wore a caped, white Jenny Packham floor length evening dress with sparkling detail on the shoulders, and her go-to tiara, the Lover’s Knot.
Kate also wore the family order, and the GCVO Star and Sash, as well as the four strand pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen and Diana’s diamond and pearl drop earrings.
The Lover’s Knot Tiara, a diamond and pearl-encrusted headpiece made in 1914, was often worn by her namesake Diana, Princess of Wales.
It was given to Diana by the Queen as a wedding gift in 1981.
Source link