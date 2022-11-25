Camilla hosts royals for Gender-based violence awareness





The roundtable event on Tuesday is aiming to raise further awareness about the issue as part of the UN’s 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based violence. Also in attendance will be Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Camilla’s sister-in-law and 300 guests. The honoured guests are comprised of survivors of gender-based violence, relatives of victims, politicians and charities focusing on the issue.

Violence against women and girls is an issue close to the Queen Consort’s heart as she has made a number of impassioned speeches on it in the past. Earlier this year, Camilla made one of her strongest speeches on the topic as she spoke at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Rwanda. She said: “On International Women’s Day earlier this year, I was profoundly touched by President Kagame’s powerful message on social media, which read, ‘equality is a right, not a favour’. “So let us bear His Excellency’s words in mind as we focus on violence in the home against women and girls today and remember that we are seeking rights, not favours.” Camilla added: “It is in that same spirit of encouraging personal responsibility that I wish to speak today about a different evil that has led to the death of many thousands: violence against women and girls.” READ MORE: Camilla’s cheeky moment with boy while distributing Paddington bears

In another comment at a Women of the World event in October 2021, the royal criticised society’s acceptance of violence against women. She asked: “How many more women must be harassed, raped or murdered?” Tuesday’s event will be a key engagement since Camilla took on her new role as Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth died. The Queen Consort’s passion on the subject and her growing confidence in her place in the Royal Family is set to make the engagement a success. Crown Princess Mary has also made gender-based violence a cornerstone of her royal work in Denmark, focusing particularly on developing countries. Camilla will welcome Princess Mary at Clarence House on Monday. Queen Rania, Queen Mathilde, and the Countess of Wessex have all ensured that their work supports issues which unfairly affect women. DON’T MISS:

Royal Mail set to sack staff and deny pay increase (INSIGHT)

Nurse reluctantly votes to join largest NHS strike (REVEAL)

Princess Diana would have been ‘true family ally’ to Harry (COMMENT)

Royal biographer Angela Levin spoke to 9Honey about the Queen Consort’s approach to her charity work. The author shadowed the royal on her visit to a rape crisis centre which saw the royal enter the building via a ladder to protect the identity of the women inside, who could be in danger if Camilla got publicity from the event while she was there. Ms Levin called it “the most astonishing thing” and spoke to women inside who told her: “She’s helped me more in two minutes than I’ve had in six months therapy.” Ms Levin concluded: “This is an extraordinary woman. Her courage to take on charities the Royal Family would never consider doing and doing them very well – rape, domestic violence. “She put her heart and soul into trying to build that up. She continued to do it even though it gave her sleepless nights, she thought it was important that she helped them.”

Like Loading...