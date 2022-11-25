Each year, the Hallmark Channel kicks off their Countdown to Christmas holiday programming ahead of Halloween with new movies from stars like Lacey Chabert, Bethany Joy Lenz, Jodie Sweetin, and more. But can you watch Hallmark Christmas movies on Netflix?

In the last few years, Netflix has cranked out its own festive original films with popular stars such as Lindsay Lohan, Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham, Brooke Shields, Freddie Prinze Jr., and so many more beloved and familiar faces.

The streaming service has definitely borrowed from the family-friendly cabler’s playbook, but can you watch any of Hallmark’s holiday favorites on Netflix? Here’s where to watch your favorite Christmas movies online this season.

Where to watch Hallmark Christmas movies

Unfortunately, Hallmark Christmas movies aren’t immediately available to watch on Netflix. A select few titles have been known to find their way onto Netflix throughout the years. We’ll have to wait and see whether some of the newest Christmas movies stream on Netflix.

If you’re looking for some titles on Netflix similar to Hallmark Christmas movies, make sure to check out the Netflix original Christmas movies Falling for Christmas, The Knight Before Christmas, The Holiday Calendar, A Castle for Christmas, Christmas Inheritance, and many more!

How to watch Hallmark Christmas movies on Peacock

Fortunately, if you’re hoping to stream some Hallmark Christmas movies this holiday season, Peacock now features a hub full of Hallmark Channel’s movies and shows from past and present. In addition to the library of content, new movies and shows can be watched live on Peacock and will be available to stream the day after, but new Hallmark movies are only available for 72 hours.

In order to watch the Hallmark Channel hub and live stream, you must be subscribed to Peacock’s premium or premium plus tiers. Here’s to hoping some Hallmark Christmas movies will also be available to stream on Netflix in the future.

