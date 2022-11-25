CD Projekt Red Showcases Witcher 3 Free Netflix DLC Update, Out December 14th

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In case you missed it, CD Projekt Red’s award-winning video game The Witcher 3 is receiving a “next-gen” update on December 14th.

As part of this, there’ll also be some Witcher Netflix DLC added to the game – even on the Nintendo Switch. In a new live stream, CDPR has now briefly outlined what players can expect. Instead of just handing over the new themed gear and items to players, there’ll actually be a ‘DLC’ quest for all of this.

“We just thought if we’re offering all those new armours, swords, items that we just want to make it feel a bit more part of the game, and of course if it’s a cool armour, as with other armours in the game there should be some quest or content connected to it. So we tried to make a quest that makes it part of the game.”

The team even got the voice actors of Geralt back (Doug Cockle included) to voice and record some lines for this new DLC update.

So, what can you expect from this DLC? It seems there’ll be Geralt Season 1 & 2 armour and swords from the Netflix show, an alt skin for Dandelion, and Nilfgaardian armour based on the show’s outfits.

“We have a very special treat for all of the fans of the Netflix show! Enjoy alternative looks for Dandelion and Nilfgaardian soldiers, as well as a new quest, inspired by the show, where you’ll be able to get diagrams for new equipment for Geralt. What’s the quest? Shhh! No spoilers!”

There’ll also be new cross-progression options added to allow players to save and play between multiple platforms. Keep in mind, an update in 2020 gave players the ability to save across PC and Switch.

“A feature you know from Cyberpunk 2077 — play the game how you like, wherever you like and carry over your latest save between platforms.”

You can get the full rundown of the Witcher 3 “next-gen” update in the video above. Will you be trying it out? Comment below.