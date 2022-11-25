Channing Tatum’s Best Comedy Is Coming To Netflix

Channing Tatum’s best comedy in 21 Jump Street is coming to Netflix on December 1st.

By Matthew Creith

With the release of the new trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Channing Tatum is gaining attention once again for his acting and dancing talents. The same year his semi-autobiographical take on his days as a stripper was revealed in 2012’s Magic Mike alongside Joe Manganiello and Matthew McConaughey, Tatum had proved to be a comedic talent with the hit film 21 Jump Street. Now, audiences will be delighted to catch up with the gang of the action comedy 21 Jump Street, as the film will hit Netflix starting December 1st.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill as undercover police officers who are tasked with infiltrating a local high school, 21 Jump Street is based on the television series of the same name that starred a young Johnny Depp. The film adaptation is notable for its comedic take on a dramatic television program, leaning heavily on jokes about Tatum and Hill’s characters’ ages and differing opinions about high school experiences. The two characters must relive their own high school traumas as they try to prevent a drug outbreak in the school and locate the drug’s supplier in the process.

21 Jump Street was co-written by Jonah Hill and Michael Bacall, starring an ensemble group of actors, and became a financial success for Columbia Pictures and MGM at the time of its release in theaters. Joining Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in the project were future Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Rob Riggle, and rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube. The film was a bonafide hit at the box office, eventually grossing over $201 million against a budget of around $54 million, sparking interest from audiences in a sequel to be produced.

Critics were also impressed by 21 Jump Street once it hit theaters, proving that the combination of Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill was a winning one. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film earned the coveted Certified Fresh from Rotten Tomatoes, which currently has the movie at an 85% on its Tomatometer based on 227 critics’ reviews, as well as an Audience Score of 82% from over 250,000 ratings by verified users to the site. Similarly, Metacritic reflects a Metascore of 69 based on 41 critics’ reviews and a User Score of 7.9 from 1,034 ratings, which typically denotes generally favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill signed on to do a sequel of 21 Jump Street after it was well received by audiences at the box office, creating a franchise for a movie that was initially intended to be a one-film adaptation of a forgotten television show. 22 Jump Street was released in 2014 with additional cast members Wyatt Russell, Jillian Bell, Peter Stormare, and Jimmy Tatro, and became a financial success at the box office. 22 Jump Street ended up grossing over $331 million against a budget of $84 million and boasted cameos, and while the third installment with an all-female leading cast has been in the works in the years since the sequel’s premiere, no further films have materialized yet.