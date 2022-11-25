‘Check Her Blood Pressure’ – Russian Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova Once Lashed Out Mid-Match Owing to Opponent’s Bizarre Antics

Maria Sharapova might have retired in 2020, but her legacy remains in the realm of tennis. And that includes her achievements, her controversies, and her outbursts. One such was in the 2014 Cincinnati Open when her opponent Ana Ivanovic had taken a medical time-out during their semi-finals match.

The Russian player went on to lose the match, and that did not sit well with her. Consequently, she questioned the legitimacy of her time-out.

Maria Sharapova once questioned the credibility of Ana Ivanovic’s time out in 2014

In 2014, Sharapova had a good year in which she won the French Open, amongst other WTA titles. At that point, she did not know that it would be her final Grand Slam title. She was warming up for the final Grand Slam major by playing at the Cincinnati Open. Things were going well for the Russian player when her opponent, Ana Ivanovic, took a time-out citing medical issues. Sharapova eventually went on to lose the match and this led her to question the credibility of the whole situation.

Maria Sharapova of Russia looks on during her WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2019 tennis match on January 28, 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

During the timeout, Sharapova shouted, “Check her blood pressure.” When further asked about that, she said, “It was just a strange timing. I’m not sure kind of how it happened. Just kind of came out of nowhere.” The five-time Grand Slam champion expressed her confusion and frustration and said, “Just don’t know what to do in that situation, because you either sit down, are they going to take a medical timeout.”

She added, “But then they don’t and you got to get up and then you got to serve and it’s 15 All. The timing was a bit strange, but she looked OK.” She also doubted how Ivanovic could have played for longer hours if she was not doing well.

Serena Williams on how people see her and Sharapova differently

Despite being one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Williams did not have an easy ride. People scrutinized her for irrelevant things. She once questioned people’s double standards when she compared her situation with that of Sharapova’s. She indicated that people who did not even know the Russian would think she was mild-mannered because of the way she looks.

And this irked the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who felt she had to work harder than her rival to be nicer so that people don’t take her as a rude person.

