Chris Moyles slams ‘fake’ Matt Hancock ‘diving questions’ on scandal

Chris Moyles, 48, has blasted MP Matt Hancock as he unleashed his true feelings – branding him “fake” and saying he should be working and not in the jungle. In his first in-depth interview since leaving the I’m A Celebrity camp, radio DJ Moyles let rip regarding Hancock and ITV’s decision to let him appear on the show, despite being a working MP.
Moyles told Radio X: “I don’t know what’s been in the show….I was venting quite a lot when he first came in. Because, well, I’ll just say he should be at work.
“He’s an MP and he’s paid to look after people and their interests and hopefully make their lives better. I don’t know how he does that by going on the jungle show.
“Then there was a moment when we got into a conversation about him and it got quite tense, which I accidentally started by being a smartass and going ‘so when did you book out’ and he went next month. I didn’t know he had a book out!
“And the reason I got I got annoyed with him was because Seann did something in his personal life that got thrown all over the newspapers and didn’t impact my life whatsoever.
READ MORE:Lorraine Kelly fears ‘I failed’ over hidden heartache with husband
“He has had a really, really hard time career wise, and mental health wise since. He was very open about it, and has come on the show to basically to say, ‘I’m really not a bad guy, can I start again’. Which is really honest and takes a lot of balls.
“And Matt Hancock kind of dived around a few questions I thought, and then said, ‘I guess all I’m just asking for is forgiveness’.
“At that point I had to walk out of camp and just get away because I personally found that quite fake. And that really wound me up.”
Seann has admitted that he signed up to I’m A Celebrity in a bid to turn things around since his highly-publicised kiss with Strictly Come Dancing partner, Katya Jones, while they were both in other relationships.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “disappointed” in Hancock and would not be watching.
Another Tory MP, Tim Loughton, described Mr Hancock as an “absolute prat” and campaigners for families bereaved in the Covid pandemic accused him of trying to “cash in on his terrible legacy”.
In June 2021, he was forced to resign from his role as health secretary after CCTV footage was leaked of him kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo, at a time when this would breach his own rules on physical contact. It also ended his 15-year marriage to his wife, Martha.
Nevertheless, Matt has now made it into the final five along with Mike Tindall, Lioness Jill Scott, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner and Seann Walsh.
However, bookies don’t think he has a high chance of winning as he is placed fourth favourite with odds of 7/1.
Jill is the frontrunner at the moment at 4/9, while Seann Walsh is 1/5 most likely to be eliminated tonight, according to BetVictor.
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9.15pm on ITV.
Source link