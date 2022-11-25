Chris Packham on ‘hiding’ autism but now it’s his ‘superpower’

Chris continued: “We hide it so that we can get on in life, so that we can move amongst society in a way which is “normal,” but it comes at a great cost and particularly for those young women.

“So, one of our programmes focuses very much on making sure that it’s understood that it’s not a male-only condition.

“It’s very much a female condition as well and we need to focus a lot more effort on young women firstly, getting them diagnosed and then of course providing them with the support that they need.”

Talking about the strengths that come with the condition, he added: “There are positive elements to it, while there are still difficulties and there were more difficulties when I was younger.