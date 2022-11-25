NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —

Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by IT Infrastructure, Products and Services (Cloud Management Platforms, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, Hybrid, Managed and Private Cloud Services), Region and Vertical, 2022-2026

Summary

The global cloud computing market report provides an executive-level overview of the current cloud computing market globally, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type, verticals across regional markets, as well as a review of key market and technology trends

The inception of big data and the need to efficiently handle, access, and manage it drives the demand for cloud computing products and services.

Additionally, with increasing dependency on IoT devices, data hosting on the cloud is inevitable further propelling the demand for cloud computing.

According to The analyst estimates, the global cloud computing market will grow from US$552.3 billion in 2021 to US$1,119.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%. One of the most detrimental factors compelling businesses to switch to cloud computing is rapid digitization.

Scope

The market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Cloud Computing Market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the channel type, business model, spend category, and regional segments.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the Cloud Computing Market.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the market position of leading service providers in the Cloud Computing Market.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Reasons to Buy

– This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Cloud Computing Market by channel type, business model, spend category, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Cloud Computing Markets.

– The report also highlights key IT infrastructure segments (Service, Software/Application)

– The report also highlights key product/service segments (Cloud Management Platforms, Hybrid Cloud Services, IaaS, Managed Cloud Services, PaaS, Private Cloud Services, and SaaS.

– The report also highlights key vertical segments (BFSI, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, Government, Transport & Logistics, and Others)

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Cloud Computing Markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help BFSI stakeholders, service providers, and other BNPL players succeed in growing the cloud computing market globally.

