Club News: Nov. 26, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit https://www.theunion.com/news/community/

The League of Women Voters of Nevada County

The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation in government. We work at the local, state and national level to protect voting rights, promote voter responsibility, and to raise understanding of major policy issues. The League does not support or oppose any political party or candidate. However, we do educate and advocate on issues based on League positions established after members have studied an issue and achieved consensus. The LWV of Nevada County encourages women and men in our community to join our efforts to educate and empower voters, and defend our democracy.

OPEN HOUSE!! Join us on December 7th from 6 to 8 pm @ Sierra Star Winery. Get to know the League and all the ways we support voting rights.

The League welcomes new members. To contact us go to lwvnevadacounty.org or call 530-265-0956. Leave a brief message with what you’re calling for, your name and phone number and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge 2217