Community News: Nov. 25

Shelter

Grayson, a male domestic short-haired cat, is available for adoption at the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg.

His adoption fee is $40. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Information: 540-984-8955.

Food pantry

The Love Center Food Pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3 at 20910 Senedo Road, Edinburg.

There will be an abundance of food to serve regardless of income, including canned goods, frozen meats, pastries and bakery and produce. Information: text 540-335-3612 or call 540-481-3893. The pantry is open every other Saturday.

VECCA

Dec. 23 is the deadline for Shenandoah County students in kindergarten through 12th grade to enter the Coffelt student art show highlighting 2D and 3D art sponsored by VECCA.

The show is also open to home-schooled students. The exhibit will be installed during January at 123 S. Main St., Woodstock. Information: email VECCArts@gmail.com or visit www.VECCA.org.

Breakfast

Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. The cost is $7 for adults and $2 for ages 5 and under.

Fund drive

The Woodstock Fire Department is conducting its annual fund drive appeal. Tax deductible donations may be made online at www.woodstockfire12.com or by mailing to P.O. Box 176, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.

Book fair

The first Laurel Ridge Community College holiday book fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Middletown campus, 173 Skirmisher Lane. Information: https://tinyurl.com/2yp2bejt.

Riley Foundation of Hope

The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope is seeking sponsors for its tree lighting ceremony and candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 645 Berryville Ave., Winchester. The event honors the memory of those lost to violence or any gun-related incident. The nonprofit organization is in need of the following items and donations: Christmas tree sponsor for 12-foot tree, $40 tealight sponsor, $50 luminary sponsor, $50 sponsor for stage flowers to be given to families, candy canes for children, white plastic ball ornaments to personalize names to hang on the tree and a duplicate ornament to be given as a gift to families.

The Independent School of Winchester Choir will perform. To submit a name to be included in the ceremony email crystal@kevinrileyfoundation.org.

Samuels Library

Samuels Library in Front Royal will offer the following programs for adults in December:

• Food for Fines: throughout November and December the library will collect donations of non-perishable food items and hygiene items. Cardholders who donate can reduce or eliminate overdue fees. Donations will benefit local pantries, nonprofits, and blessing boxes.

• General Education Development: 10 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday. Registration: https://lfcc.edu/adult-education/.

• What the Tech (in person): 2 p.m., Dec. 6 and 13 for help with computers and other technology basics. There will be a break after Dec. 13 with classes resuming Jan. 10.

• Having Fun with No Knead Artisan Bread (virtual): 6:30 p.m., Thursday led by Maggie Cronin.

• Free STI testing: 1 p.m., Dec. 7 sponsored by Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort. Testing includes HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and Syphilis. Testing is offered the first Wednesday of each month.

• DIY holiday wreaths (virtual): 6:30 p.m., Dec. 7 on how to make a holiday wreath using items such as cookie cutters. Craft kits will be available at the library service desks before the event. Registration required.

• Bad Romance-Holiday Edition (in person): 6 p.m., Dec. 12, refreshments and goodie bags.

• Genealogy Club special meeting (hybrid, virtual and in-person): 6 p.m., Dec. 14. Attendees will learn how to preserve their home media as well as how to record, store and interview family members.

• Books & Beyond-evening discussion (hybrid, virtual and in-person): 6 p.m., Dec. 15. December’s book will be “Witchmark” by C.L. Polk. Club members will be talking about and deciding on upcoming books for the new year.

Registration is required for most programs. The library will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2. Information: 540-635-3153 or www.samuelslibrary.net.

Humane Society fund drive

The Humane Society of Shenandoah County is holding a holiday fund drive for its homeward bound foster and placement program, spay and neuter transport, fix-a-pit and Operation Catsnip program (trap, neuter, return).

Tax-deductable donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, Virginia 22664 or online via paypal at www.hsscva.org. Information: email info@hsscva.org or call 540-984-7101. Information on the spay/neuter program is available by calling 540-421-4842.

