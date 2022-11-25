Cruise experts share how to ‘get exclusive perks’ on a holiday

Get exclusive perks

The team said: “Booking early also comes with perks from the cruise lines themselves. Many will offer discounts and incentives, such as free excursions, onboard spend, reduced flights, or even hotel stays.

“If you have any special requirements as a cruiser, booking ahead is a must so you are able to have the accessibility you need.”

Early bookers may be offered discounts on drinks deals or excursions which save money while on holiday.

However, late bookers may also be able to pick up deals if the cruise line is trying to sell leftover rooms.