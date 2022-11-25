Dan Walker lifts lid on new Channel 5 job after BBC Breakfast exit

“Particularly with winter coming round the corner… And I’ve even got members of my family who are really worried about ‘Can they turn their heating up a degree?’” he revealed.

“They’re freezing in their house but they can’t do it, because it’s a choice between: do they do that, or do they eat baked beans for the last two weeks of the month?”

The UK has been experiencing a cost of living crisis over the past year, where the price of essential goods have risen faster than household incomes, leaving many people struggling with basic necessities such as heating their homes or feeding their families.

Speaking about new Prime Minister Rishi, Dan continued: “I think that’s what he as Prime Minister is now facing and he’s got to try and sort that out.

“It’s a massive job and I wouldn’t want to be in that position but that’s why he’s there.

“And hopefully, whether you voted Conservative or whether you agree with his policies, I think at the minute we’ve just got to crack on and try and help people out, because there are real needs out there,” Dan concluded.

BBC Breakfast airs weekdays at 6am on BBC One.