DCentral Miami brings together all of Web3, NFT, DeFi, Metaverse

The world’s biggest Web3 meeting entitled DCENTRAL Miami is set to take place November 28-29, featuring a lineup of some of the biggest and most influential names in the blockchain space.

Combining NFT and DeFi into one two-day packed event, DCentral Miami returns again to the downtown coinciding with the largest art week in the United States, Art Basel Miami.

Following up on its successful first edition, the event is gearing up for a dedicated Fashion & Culture track, a “Day of DAOs”, the Minerva Circle’s Women’s Lounge and its initiatives in diversity, as well as a new immersive experience for its 2022 iteration.

Returning for its second installment, the agenda will be jam-packed with key speakers such as producer, rapper and songwriter extraordinaire Timbaland; R&B star and Grammy-winning singer Miguel; UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping; former Buccaneers and Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp; and two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis. Also appearing will be “Tattoo God in LA” Romeo Lacoste, YouTuber Ben “Bitboy” Armstrong, and pro wrestler PJ Black.

A big highlight of DCENTRAL Miami will be the one-of-a-kind Fashion DAO and Jing Meta, together with this year’s DCENTRAL Miami Fashion & Culture track. Throughout the 2021 conference, there was a dedicated Metaverse area with digital fashion experiences. That was the world’s first dedicated digital fashion event at a Web3 gathering.

DCentral Miami is in-person with a select number of talks being streamed for those to attend virtually and tickets will be released in waves leading up to the event.

To start things off, DCENTRAL will be presenting for the first time DAO Summit, a “Day of DAOs” together with DAO Planet on Nov. 28. This year’s schedule includes more than six and a half hour of presentations covering a huge range of topics relating to Wec3 governance, legal considerations and organizational models.

At this public event, leading figures in the crypto space will come together to present field-defining findings arising from current work, and provide policy-oriented insights and solutions on blockchain-enabled Web3 governance.

Some of the biggest movers and shakers in the space will be on hand to share their expertise on everything from NFTs to Metaverses, GameFi to DAOs. Specifically, Binance Live, CoinMarketCap and Dextools will be live streaming main stage presentations from the eclectic lineup of guests, ranging from native Web3 projects, traditional finance, venture investing, influencers and other niches.

This public conference will also feature 125 prominent female speakers sharing their expertise in Web3 across all the stages and workshop spaces. Hosted in partnership with AllStarsWomen DAO, the gender equality and diversity initiative brings yet more surrealism to the conference and will host some of the brightest female minds in Web3 fields who push the boundaries and steer Web3 culture.

Minerva’s Circle — DCENTRAL’s new diversity initiative — is hosting a Women’s Lounge with support from Mythic Games that features a packed and female-led workshops on diversity, inclusion and empowering the underserved.